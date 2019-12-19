11th annual Curragh Dog Walk fundraiser

This year marks the 11th annual Curragh Dog Walk which will take place on Sunday December 29, at noon.

The annual walk, which brings together hundreds of dogs and their walkers, will raise funds for the Kildare Animal Foundation, based just outside Kildare town.

Donations will be collected on the day from participants.

Each year the Curragh Dog Walk attracts hundreds of walkers with their many different types of dogs, many of them rescued dogs.

Last year the hundreds of dogs walking with their owners created quite a spectacle as they strode through the Curragh. The walk in total is approximately 3 miles but there are options for shortcuts for those who do not wish to do the entire walk. All dogs must be kept on lead during the walk.

The walk starts out at noon from the trainers car park situated opposite the Curragh Racecourse and in front of TRI Equestrian Superstore. Along a route normally reserved for racehorses, the walkers will proceed down the tunnel, crossing under

the road and then out onto road that runs alongside the Old Vic gallop. Carmel Oakes, wife of Curragh trainer Frank Oakes is co-founder of the Curragh Dog Walk.

Carmel explains that the walk is of huge importance: “The Annual Curragh Dog Walk has gone from strength to strength every year. We’re hoping that this year people will come out in force again to support the great work of the Kildare

Animal Foundation that relies solely on donations from the public to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the many animals in their care. The work done by the Foundation for more than two decades is outstanding so we urge people to get up

and come out and support the event. All donations collected at the walk go directly to towards saving and caring for these animals.”

Kildare Animal Foundation has been in existence for over 20 years and rescues and re-homes a whole range of animals. In recent years Kildare Animal Foundation have established a much needed Wildlife Centre that rescues and safely releases injured and orphaned wildlife.

Camel explains, “The Curragh Dog Walk is a great way to close out the year - a fun walk that will help shift some of the excesses from Christmas for both humans and dogs! Be assured that if you don’t have a dog then you are more than welcome to come along, join the walk and enjoy the fun, relaxed atmosphere.”



The walk takes place with the kind permission of the Curragh Racecourse.