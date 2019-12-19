Christmas eve breakfast in Kildare town

The annual Kildare town Christmas Eve breakfast fundraiser will take place again this year in the Day Care Centre 8am to 11am

The community Christmas Eve Breakfast is open to all in the Day Care Centre which is  across from parish centre beside church.

Due to the kind donation of all the produce the St Vincent De Paul and the Day Care Centre will receive 100% of proceeds from this event. 

Breakfast starts at 8am to 11am  and is a combination of Full Irish and/ or other scrumptious healthy options.

It is described by organisers as a great opportunity to meet family and friends at the start of a busy festive day! All welcome.