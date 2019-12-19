Garda appeal over items taken in aggravated burglary in Naas

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Waters Edge, Oldtown Demense, Naas, on Monday 2nd September 2019 at approximately 9.30pm.

The appeal was featured on the Crimecall programme on RTE this week.

The injured parties were at home settling in for the evening when four masked and armed men entered their apartment by forcing open the front door.

The men approached the injured parties, grabbed hold of them and threatened them.

The men searched the apartment and removed jewellery from the victims and stole a storage box containing personal documents.

The men fled to a dark coloured BMW 3 series where there was a fifth man driving.

This car had a very distinctive loud exhaust.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the Oldtown Demesne area on the evening of September 2nd to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen this car with approximately 5 men on board, this car is fitted with a loud exhaust.

The jewellery stolen is very distinctive and unique to the Indian culture, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been offered this jewellery to come forward.



Gardaí at Naas Garda Station are investigating telephone: (045) 884 300.