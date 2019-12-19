Owners of cars stolen in Newbridge appeal to public for help
The owners of two cars stolen from outside their home in Newbridge on Wednesday morning have made a direct appeal about them to KildareNow.
The householders have supplied photos of the vehicles which were parked in the driveway:
* a grey 161-KE BMW 520
* a 151-D blue Mercedes
The vehicles were taken from outside their property in the Elms estate between 12am and 6am on Wednesday morning.
The owners said: Both cars were locked. There was no entry gained to the house."
They added: "We're hoping for a miracle and they will be found."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.
