REFUSED: Drehid windfarm turned down by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission for Drehid Wind Farm.

The decision was announced yesterday.

The application, in the name of North Kildare Windfarm Ltd had sought the development of up to 12 turbines with a tip height of up to 169 meters as well as an on-site electricity substation and other associated infrastructure.

The location of the proposed wind farm was across an area bordered by the Ederrderry to Enfield road in the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

Back in February of this year, more than 370 objections had been lodged against the Kildare wind farm.

Drehid Against Wind Turbines said the total number of objections is higher than 370, with many locals opting to make their own submissions independent of the group.

The Drehid proposal was originally submitted by Statkraft which acquired Element Power Ireland last October.