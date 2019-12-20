New Lidl in Kidare creates more jobs and has longer opening hours

Photo by Colette McNally, Halo Photography

Kildare LGFA Captain, Grace Clifford officially opened Lidl’s new store in Kildare just in time for Christmas.

The new store adds five new jobs to the locality, expanding the current store team to a total of 21 employees.

The new store, which is conveniently located the opposite side of the Dublin Road from the former Lidl Kildare store, is open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays providing flexible shopping hours to best suit customer needs.

It boasts a spacious interior layout offering Lidl customers an improved shopping experience with the same unbeatable value.

With the installation of a new Lidl-To-Go coffee machine and a larger bakery area, the new store offers customers an enhanced range of freshly baked goods, tea and coffee.

Built with sustainability firmly in mind, the new store incorporates a range of strategies to reduce environmental impact and is certified to ISO50001 energy efficiency standards.

The store will offer customers use of a number of electric vehicle charging points. Lidl Ireland are continuing to roll out electric vehicle charging points to all new stores and across all major store refurbishment projects. This means that Lidl will provide the largest network of electric vehicle chargers in the Irish supermarket sector, enabling customers to charge their

electric vehicles whilst they shop.

Store Manager, Nicolette Sandru said: “It’s a proud moment to see the doors of our new Kildare store open this morning. We have a fantastic customer base in the area and we are delighted to offer our loyal customers a superior shopping experience for the same fantastic value in our new look store.

"I would like to thank our hard working colleagues for all the effort and commitment they have put in to get our new store opened in time for Christmas”.

Special Offers

To celebrate the opening, special offers exclusive to the Kildare store are planned which include a Sharp 50” Ultra HD TV – RRP €400 now €299, a 4 person Hot Tub – was €349.99 now €149.99 and the Crivit Rowing Machine which was €299.99 and is now €99.99.

To celebrate the opening, Lidl welcomed representatives from St Brigid’s Hospice and Sensational Kids to each receive a €500 donation.

Both charities have had an incredible impact on the local community with St Brigid’s Hospice providing assistance and support services in the form of a Specialist Palliative Care and Home Care for patients with life threatening illnesses.

Sensational Kids provide vital frontline therapeutic support for children with additional needs, ensuring that they have access to vital care when and where needed.

For further information on Lidl, its products, opening hours and any career opportunities please visit www.lidl.ie.