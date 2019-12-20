Irish Rail appoint team to prepare Dart line for Maynooth and Leixlip

Iarnrod Eireann or Irish Rail has said that the contract for the multi-disciplinary consultancy team for the expansion of DART on the Maynooth Line and for City Centre Enhancements has been awarded.

The team will prepare designs, do Environmental Impact Assessments, prepare costings for the works budget and business case approval, manage Railway Order Process and prepare and evaluate tender.

Labour’s Emmet Stagg said the team will play a pivotal role in developing the design and tender preparation for the project.

In addition to providing DART to Maynooth and Leixlip, the project involves development and enhancements to City centre stations and network, resignalling from Maynooth to Connolly/Dockland and removal of the six level crossings along the Maynooth Line and provision of necessary bridge relief infrastructure.

Mr Stagg said the project is “vital” in delivering DART to Maynooth and Leixlip.