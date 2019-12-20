'Devoted mum and cherished daughter' who died after attack is being laid to rest on Sunday

A mother-of-one who died in hospital three days after after being attacked in a house in Arklow is being laid to rest on Sunday.

Nadine Lott (30) lost her fight for life at Dublin's St Vincent's Hospital on Tuesday night.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Nadine.

He appeared at at Cloverhill District Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody until January 14.

The death notice for Nadine said she passed away in hospital "surrounded by her loving family".

It adds: "Devoted mum of Kya, cherished daughter of Claire and David, beloved sister of Tanith, Kyle and Phoebe and adored granddaughter of Barry and the late Kathleen Hughes and Patricia and the late Paddy Lott.

"Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, mammy, daddy, brother, sisters, grandparents, brothers-in-law Colm and Darragh, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends."

Nadine's remains will be reposing at her residence in Arklow from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday.

The family asked that the house be strictly private at all other times.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1.15pm on Sunday in St Mary and St Peter’s Church followed by burial in St Gabriel’s Cemetery.

Nadine worked in a skin care clinic in south Dublin where staff said she was special person who was much loved by her colleagues and clients alike.

“We are all heartbroken about our beautiful Nadine,” said the Clearskin Skin and Laser Clinic in the Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford.

“Nadine was the best colleague; she was funny, kind and beautiful both inside and out. She brought sunshine and light to the clinic with her beautiful smile.

“You just had to look into Nadine’s big beautiful eyes and you could see her kind soul. Nadine was a very special mum...sister and friend. We all enjoyed listening to her stories.

“Nadine had a lot of clients who loved coming into her regularly. She was so enthusiastic and loved to share her passion and knowledge with them about all things skin. Nadine, we are going to miss you so much.”

Locals in Arklow said Ms Lott, the eldest of four siblings, came from a respected and popular family, adding the townspeople were struggling to come to terms with her death.

Nadine attended St Mary’s College, Arklow before studying beauty therapy at the Blackrock Further Education Institute, Dublin.

In her 20s, she travelled to Australia where she found work in the beauty industry.

She was regularly involved in local charity fashion shows in Wicklow.