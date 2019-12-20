Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 20 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Dean Coleman

Newbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Coleman, Dean, 17th December 2019 (Newbridge and late of Drimnagh) (suddenly) beloved son of George and Linda, loving brother of Tara and Lindsay and much loved daddy of Lennox and Lacie-Rae; sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, children, girlfriend Lauren, nieces Abbie, Kacey and Jorgie, grand-dad Smith, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at The Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel (Frances) Stanley (née Hendy)

Newbridge, Kildare



STANLEY (née Hendy), (Dorset, U.K. and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) December 7th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Marchfield House, Specialist Dementia Care Home, Ferndown. Noel (Frances), beloved wife of the late Thomas and much loved mother of Sharon, Lorraine and the late Tracey. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, and an international treasure chest of relatives and friends.

Funeral Service at 11.00am on Saturday morning (Dec 21st) in St. Paul’s Garrison Church, Curragh Camp followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society or Penny Brohn UK.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) DUNNE

Leixlip, Kildare



DUNNE, James (Jimmy) (Glendale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Ex. An Post and Codex) December 19th, 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband and friend of Joyce for 55 years, devoted father of Carol, Enda, Sinead and Neville, much loved grandfather (Garnie) to Graham, Deyna, Eoin, Luke, Ross, Finn, Ben, Flo, Hunter and Meadow and great-grandfather to Ollie. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Ann, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Pearl, daughters-in-law Aoife, Hilary and Stephanie, sons-in-law Tony and Joe, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday (20th December) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by a private family committal service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Vincent O'Leary

Celbridge, Kildare / Blackrock, Cork



O’LEARY, Vincent (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Cork) December 18th., 2019 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of the late Claire and dear father of Ciara and Niamh and much loved partner of Lucia and devoted grandfather of Nathan, Jamie, Leah, Ava and Rían, predeceased by his brother Brian; sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law David, brother Dermot, sisters Dorothy (O’Kelly) and Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday (December 20th) evening between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (December 21st) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Paul Victor-Byrne

Terenure, Dublin / Curragh, Kildare



Victor-Byrne, Paul (Terenure, Dublin and The Curragh, Kildare) 17th December 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint Bridget’s Hospice the Curragh, Kildare, beloved husband of Sandra and Papa to Greta Meadhbh, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Yvonne, Mignonne and Michelle, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 21st of December at 12 noon in St Pius X Church, Templeogue followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Saint Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh, Kildare.

The death has occurred of Joseph Dunphy

Meadow Court, Clane, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Cullohill, Laois



Dunphy, Joseph, Meadow Court, Clane and late of Cowanstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Cullohill, Co. Laois, December 18th 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Aidan, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ava and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.