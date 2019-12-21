Forever home sought for adorable little Norma

The KWWSPCA are still seeking a home for Little Norma photographed above.

Norma is about a year old, is a terrier cross, friendly and house trained.

She is good on the lead; we find that a harness works best. She likes plenty of love and attention and seems to enjoy the company of other dogs.

"She is living at our Shelter near Athgarvan if you would like to meet her. She has been spayed, chipped and vaccinated" said Sally McCaffrey "And we'd love to see her get her forever home.

"We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to help offset our costs. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a home visit applies. A deposit of €50 is required to secure a booking. With expressions of interest please contact 087 127 9835 or email kwwspca@gmail.com"

Sally and the volunteers at the animal shelter in Athgarvan plead with parents not to adopt a puppy on a whim at Christmas. Too many are abandoned in the New Year when the reality of dog walking, cleaning up dog poos, and the full care of looking after an animal is fully appreciated. The trauma for dogs suddenly abandoned by its trusted humans is horrendous with many being dumped in isolated areas, and often left to starve or incur injuries.

KWWSPCA HELPLINE - 087 127 9835

KWWSPCA Community Cat Care Group - 087 251 7381

Email: - kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: - www.kwwspca.ie