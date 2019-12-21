Kildare school raises almost €4,000 for local charities

Scoil Mhuire Senior School at Ballymany, Newbridge have raised and donated €3,965 to local charities.

Led by principal Gerry King, the students, staff and parents organised a number of fundraisers.

Fourth class carol singers from the school sang in Dunnes Stores and Tescos and raised €720.

The annual Christmas Sale of Work in Scoil Mhuire Senior was once again a great success thanks to the generosity of parents and staff who donated toys and cakes for sale, with over €3,245 raised.

St Brigid’s Hospice, St Vincent de Paul and Meals on Wheels are among the charities which will benefit from the hard work and fun of this event.

The children and staff of sixth class also made food hampers for the local Newbridge Share Food initiative, helping those in need in the locality.