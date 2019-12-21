Constituents find calendars useful says Kildare TD

Kildare South TD, Fiona O’Loughlin, lodged the second largest order with the Oireachtas printing service for calendars this year when she ordered 24,000 coloured calendars.

She says that constituents find them useful and handy.

The Kildare South Fianna Fail TD was second only to TD Niall Collins who has has topped the list of Dail deputies and senators with 32,000 calendars, according to a story by Independent News.

Mr Collins, from Limerick, ordered calendars the cost of which came to just over €911.

The report said that based on figures released under the Freedom of Information Act overall 159,200 calendars and Christmas cards were ordered by TDs and senators at a cost of €5,261 to the taxpayer between September and November this year.

Asked by us by email about the order, Deputy O’Loughlin responded via her office. She said: “I have consistently ordered calendars for my constituents since I first became a councillor in the 1990s. People always remark how useful and handy they are because I have emergency contact details on the back.

“The reason I ordered as many as I did is because I had to order two different calendars for my constituents in Kildare and the constituents in parts of Laois and Offaly.”

Deputy O’Loughlin also said that she orders other printing locally throughout the year, including her Christmas cards.