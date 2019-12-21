Need to speed up second Celbridge vehicle bridge says submission on 75 house and apartment planning application

The speeding up of the building of the second vehicle bridge across the Liffey in Celbridge is required to avoid further traffic congestion in the town, according to a submission on a planning application for 75 residences off the town’s Shackleton road.

The public have until tomorrow, December 22, 2019, to make submissions on the application by

Aterna Developments Limited for 75 houses/apartments in the third phase of Oldtown Mill, off the Shackleton road in the town.

The application includes 51 two storey houses and the creation of vehicular and pedestrian access from the Oldtown Mill road.

In a submission to the Council, Oldtown Mill resident, Alan Murphy, said there is need for housing but Celbridge is “choked” with traffic, particularly at peak times.

Mr Murphy said adding another 120-150 cars onto the existing Shackleton road from Oldtown Mill, along with traffic from five other housing developments proposed for the town, will create problems which will not be alleviated to any great extent by “smart traffic management.”

He said the Council needs to speed up the building of a second vehicular bridge across the Liffey river and build a link road from Oldtown/Clane road to the N4.

Mr Murphy also said there should not be three storey block in the area.

The proposal is for 61% three bed, 6.7% four bed, 16% apartment and 16% three storey duplex buildings.

In their report, Aterna also said that there is currently spare capacity in the local schools.

In another submission, auctioneer and estate agent, Will Coonan, said the plan should be weighted towards two and three bedroom units and he expected that the expansion of Intel will see a rise in demand for more affordable properties such as two and three bedroom units for young families and first time buyers.