Teach Dara & Community Centre delivers 38 hampers, toys and goods to families in need

Teach Dara Community & Family Centre, Kildare town is now closed until January 6, 2020 when it will re-open at 9am.

The house was originally built in 1884 by William Lee as a home for the De la Salle Brothers.They donated it to St Brigid's Parish when they left Kildare in 2004. It was given by the parish for the development of a Community and Family Centre on a 45- year lease.

It is a community space which offers meeting rooms to a diversity of organisations and services within Kildare town (including counselling rooms; office spaces; tranquility room; community gardens, coffee dock, meeting rooms, etc).

On their Facebook page, the centre reported: "28 turkeys and hams went out yesterday; 38 food hampers - 32 families got toys for each of their children. A number of families received full outfits for each of their children, from PJs to warm coats from an extra Penneys' voucher to a Tesco's one to cover the basics.

"With Foodcloud we have donated food for 8 weeks reaching over 138 families.

"Huge thanks to the Lions Club, local business men, sponsoring families and anyone who donated to help us reach all these families this year.

"The demand and need is indeed there and we are delighted to help."

Teach Dara Community & Family Centre re-opening on January 6, 2020. www.teachdara.ie

Photos: Teach Dara Community & Family Centre Facebook page.





