Gorgeous 4-bed bungalow in Donadea on the market for €365K

This spacious 4-bedroom bungalow in Donadea has lots of potential for future expansion on a 1-acre site for an asking price of €365,000.

‘Hazelwood,’ Lower Hodgestown, Donadea, Co Kildare, a 4 bedroom bungalow residence on approx. 1 acre, just 1 km from Donadea Forest Park and 9 kms from the affluent university town of Maynooth and within easy reach of the capital via the M4 or by rail from either Kilcock or Maynooth.

Built in the early 80s’ and extending to approx. 1,510 sq ft / 140 sq m, the accommodation inside includes; 4 bedrooms(including a master ensuite), a large living room, bright open plan kitchen cum dining room, bathroom and rear porch.

Outside the property benefits from an extensive tarmacadam driveway with ample parking for several cars, and there is also a detached garage and car port to the side. To the rear there are extensive gardens with mature hedging as well as a raised decked area.

Whilst in need of some modernisation, Hazelwood offers enormous scope and potential for the successful purchaser to create their dream home in this unrivalled rural location yet close to urban conveniences and the magnificent state owned 650 acre Donadea Forest Park which provides a wonderful amenity for the family to enjoy 12 months of the year.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty on 01 651 0000 and more images at www.daft.ie



