Carols by Candlelight fundraiser in aid St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh

There was a great turnout at the ‘Carols by Candlelight’ in St Brigid’s Parish Church, Kildare on Wednesday evening, December 11 last.

The Christmas fundraiser was hosted by the Kildare Town Community School choir, along with their teacher Miss Laura Kavanagh.

The service was described as a wonderful mix of reflections, prayers, poetry and of course, Christmas Carols. The audience were treated to a wonderful array of carols, from the well-known traditional favourites to the new and modern.

Set in the beautiful and peaceful background of St Brigid’s Church, the audience were entertained by the 50 pupil strong choir, ranging from 1st to 6th years.

“We hope to bring the whole parish together to celebrate the heritage and history of our community” said a school spokesperson.

“Christmas can be a very lonely and isolating time for many people in our community. This was an opportunity to invite our neighbours, relations and loved ones together to cherish, celebrate and share the true meaning of Christmas. All proceeds go to St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.

“We are grateful for all the support of this worthy cause. Being sick at Christmas is never easy and the amazing staff and facilities of the hospice give very welcome support to many in our surrounding area.”

Cheque presentation for €800 from Carols by Candlelight held at St Brigid's Church, Kildare town; the Choir of Kildare Community School with Mary Hackett, Deputy Principal, Ena Hanlon, Chair Friends of St Brigid's and Laura Kavanagh, Musical Director Picture: Jimmy Fullam