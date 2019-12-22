Naas library project tender bids to be submitted by January 17, 2020

Building contractors interested in undertaking the project to convert Naas Town Hall into the new community library must submit their tenders by January 17.

It means that work will not now start this year, as had been hoped.

According to Labour general election candidate Emmet Stagg, a number of contractors are interested in the project.

The €5.9m project will provide a state of the art library which will also host a range of other cultural and educational activities.

The new building will also boast cultural and public space and will accommodate meeting rooms, exhibition, lecture and workshop spaces, hot desk facilities, printing and research supports and it will also provide a home for collections and gallery space.

Meanwhile, although no decision has yet been made about the future use of the existing library building at Canal Harbour, a number of applications have been received by the council for possible future uses for the library.

According to Kildare County Council, there is no proposal to demolish the building and councillors have campaigned for it to be put to community use.