Busy week for Kildare gardaí across the county!

What a busy week it has been for Kildare gardaí who are particularly vigilant at this time of year in the run up to Christmas.

Our feature photo shows Garda Chris Fallon who joined the crew from Escape Gym, Leixlip for their annual sponsored walk in aid of the Simon Community.

Over 250 adults and children had a 5km walk at St Catherine’s Park and then returned to Confey GAA club for tea and refreshments along with a raffle.

"A fantastic event for a great cause" said Kildare Garda Division on social media.

Gardaí were delighted to assist Santa with his heavy workload over the past few days and dropped in to help Shann and her team at Naas Care of the Aged Centre (see photos above and below).

"Well done to Shann and all her team. Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas!"

On Friday last, Gardai from the Naas Detective Unit and Naas Drug Unit seized seized cocaine and cannabis herb with a combined value of up to €180,000 during a house search near Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare.

On Thursday, December 19, the Naas Roads Policing Unit became the first Gardai to receive their Mobile Data Stations as part of the general roll out of The Garda ACTIVE Mobility Strategy.

A busy but positive week for our gardaí across the county!