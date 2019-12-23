Clane man is named Young Grassland Farmer

Pictured in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork, recently at the Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards 2019 was Young Farmer Category Winner John Trant from Clane with sponsors Tadhg Buckley, AIB, Liam Woulfe, Grassland Agro, Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Padraig Walsh, FBD Insurance and Chairman Teagasc Grass10 stakeholder committee, Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal, Liam Herlihy, Teagasc Chairman and Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director.

The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards has an overall prize fund of €30,000 kindly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It is now in its third year and rewards those farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation on their farms.

PICTURE: O'Gorman Photography