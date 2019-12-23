Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 23 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Carmel Maguire (née Loughlin)

St. Patrick's Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Late of The Curragh.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Naas General Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, mother of the late Willie and grandmother of the late Maxine; sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine, Marie, Jackie and Bridget, sons Jude, Shay and Robbie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 2.00p.m. concluding with Rosary at 6.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning (Christmas Eve) to St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Suncroft Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to: The Friends of Naas General Hospital.

Donation box in Church.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth DONOVAN

Connagh Green, Collaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



DONOVAN Elizabeth (Connagh Green, Collaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town & late of Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 21st December 2019 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital with her loving family by her side. Sadly missed by her loving children and their father Peter, her mam Bridget and her father David, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge from 4 o'clock on Monday (23rd December) with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning (24th December, Christmas Eve) at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Maureen HOGAN

Kill, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



HOGAN Maureen (Kill, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilnamanagh Road, Walkinstown, Dublin) December 21st. 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Sylvia and Orla, devoted grandmother of Helen, Robert and Declan and great-grandmother of Emma, Cassie, Patrick, Sophie, and Clodagh. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Michael and Déaglán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on (Monday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on (Tuesday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thora Leahy (née Clarebout)

Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath / Rochfordbridge, Westmeath / Mountbellew, Galway / Carbury, Kildare



Thora Leahy (née Clarebout) Chestnut Grove, Mullingar and late of Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath, Mountbellew, Co. Galway and Carbury, Co. Kildare - December 21, 2019 (peacefully). Beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late baby Martin.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving children Danny, Mary, Paddy, Gerry, Eileen, Margaret, John, Carmel, Angela, Brendan and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY THORA REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Sunday from 2.30 o'c to 5 o'c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 o'c in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Rochfortbridge Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

"Arrive:Enjoy:Goodbye"

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kit) Magee (née Bracken)

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare / Walsh Island, Offaly



Formerly of the Curragh Camp and Walsh Island, Co. Offaly.

Wife of the late Ernie and mother of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons Christy, Michael, Ernie and David, daughter Tara, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kit rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home from 2 pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10:15 to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tony Preston

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballymote, Sligo



Preston (“Gleann na hAbhainn”, The Commons, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly Ballymote, Co. Sligo) December 20th. 2019, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Tony, beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Natasha, Rónán, Vanessa, Katrina, Eoghan and Bronagh.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Emma, Isabelle and Maisie, Aoibhín, James, Aimí and Aaron and Seán, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening (22nd December) from 2.00pm until 6.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning (23rd. December) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) SAUNDERS

Alasty, North Kill, Naas, Kildare



Beloved husband of the late Muriel and father of Lesley, Derek, Catherine, Muriel, Niamh and Orla. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Breda, sons-in-law Geordie and John, grandchildren Roberto, Joe, Ian, Conor and Eva, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House Private Please

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 4pm with Prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

"May He Rest In Peace"