Kildare man features in Solus Christmas advert

Great grandfather Paddy Price (88) has been bringing joy to the village of Prosperous since 1965 with a Christmas lights display in his garden. People travel from far and wide to see the lights but perhaps the most enchanting of all is Paddy himself.

A scene from the Solas feature on Prosperous's Paddy Price

His quietly spoken and gentle demeanor belies his powerful strength and razor-sharp mind, say the documentary makers. "Funny, engaging and full of chat, Paddy’s warm welcome to all who visit and is so special.

"He even has a little heater in the child size Christmas house he built so the children don’t get cold as they delight in the free lollipops and sweets he provides. They call him “Paddy Christmas.”

And he is now featuring in a mini documentary made by Irish bulb company Solus, as part of their effort to shine a spotlight on local heroes. They say, Paddy is the first in a series of stories highlighting ordinary people that do extraordinary things.

"We hear so much about celebrities and the elite or about non-profits but this is all about normal, everyday people choosing to make their lives and the world around them a better place," say Solus, which was established more than 80 years ago and employs 63 people.

Back in 1965, there were not too many outdoor lighting displays for Christmas. Nowadays, every county in Ireland sparkles with Christmas lights that get more spectacular every year. Paddy, perhaps something of a trend setter, prefers to make his own displays in his tool shed and spends hours happily welding odd bits of leftover metal and making beautiful stars, angels and structures of all shapes and sizes.

He also has a beautiful handmade fully furnished wooden house, a Christmas village and even a life-size Santa’s Sleigh.

A scene from the Solas feature on Prosperous's Paddy Price