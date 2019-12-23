Shock as popular local shop closes during Christmas week

Locals were left shock and disappointed as a well-know shop closed yesterday.

An Siopa Milseáin in Maynooth shut its doors for the final time.

The premises which opened five years ago, stocked a wide range of loose sweets, many without any plastic packaging.

It was popular with schoolchildren and young families who were living in the area or visiting the town.

One local said: "So disappointing that this fantastic shop is closing its doors this evening.

"To be able to buy sweets package free was a treat for the kids and the service was always fantastic - especially with the kids.

"Thanks for all the happy memories."