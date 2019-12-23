East 17 performing in Clane tonight - 25 years after Christmas Number One

Famous boyband East 17, who had a Christmas Number One 25 years ago with Stay Another Day, will be delivering a special performance at The Lonesome Boatman gastropub in Clane this evening, Monday, December 23.

The track rocketed to the Christmas Number One spot back in 1994 and stayed there for five weeks. Despite it not being written for Christmas, the song beat Mariah Carey’s big festive anthem, All I Want For Christmas.

Then East 17 singer and lead songwriter Tony Mortimer had written the ballad about the tragic death of his brother.

The owners of the Lonesome Boatman have links with the band and luckily the singers agreed to perform at the venue as part of its Kildare Winter Fest series of gigs.

Manager of The Lonesome Boatman, John Humphreys told the Leader: “They’re a very big name and we’re delighted to be hosting them on Monday night."

John added: “The Stay Another Day song is synonymous with Christmas for a lot of people so there’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere.

“December 23 is usually a big night out when people have most of their Christmas shopping done and many have finished up work for a few days.

“It will be an intimate-style gig and I’m sure there will be a lot of very big East 17 fans in the audience.”

East 17 now consist of original member Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig since 2014 and Joe Livermore since 2019. The original line-up featured John Hendy, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer.

Stay Another Day was the third single from East 17’s second album Steam, following up “Around The World” and the album’s title track.

The familiar Stay Another Day video features the band wearing white furry parkas and black leather jackets.

Speaking about the song in 1992, songwriter Mortimer said: “I’d grown up with the other guys in the band, so they knew it was about (my brother).

“Though it wasn’t something I told anyone about until people started asking about it in interviews.

“As he was dying in his hospital bed, he woke up and came back for another 24 hours.

“When people are leaving, you always wish you had one more day with them, and that’s where the title came from.”

The Lonesome Boatman, which opened on the Main Street of Clane last March, takes its name from the well-known traditional Irish folk tune.

Other upcoming gigs coming include the Oasis tribute band Live Forever on December 27 and DJ Mark McCabe on New Year’s Eve.

East 17 will be touring next year in the UK and Denmark.

