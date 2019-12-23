Family concerned for woman missing from her home

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45 year old Tanya Power who is missing from her home at Firhouse, Dublin 24.



Tanya was last seen on Sunday December 22, 2019 in Firhouse, Tallaght.

She is described as being 5'3'' in height, of medium build, with red hair and blue eyes.



Gardaí and Tanya's family are concerned for her well being and ask anyone who has seen Tanya or who can assist in locating her to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.