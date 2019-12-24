Ruby Walsh warns of ‘hacking‘ risk if jockeys allowed to wear audio in helmets

Retired Kildare jockey Ruby Walsh has raised concerns about the possibility of ‘hacking’ if jockeys adopted the use of audio equipment built into their helmets while racing.

Walsh was speaking on the debut instalment of Paddy Power Media’s brand new racing podcast, ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ (www.podfollow.com/horsesmouth) about an incident where by seven jockeys, who received 10-day bans for ignoring a flag signal to stop a race at Sandown, had their suspensions overturned earlier this week.

On that matter, he said: “The jockeys got away scot-free for breaking the rule. What you have to learn from the whole experience, or outing, or whatever it was, is that the procedure was wrong. Obviously the colour of the flag is wrong. The jockeys didn’t see it. It was one whole mess. There was no winner in this.

“Did they really deserve the suspensions they got for the crime they committed. No, they didn’t,” he said, referring to the 10-ban handed down to those involved, which would have rule them out of racing throughout the Christmas period.

“Just change the colour of the flag and we’ll move on. I'm 25 years riding and never rode in a race that was stopped. This is something that happens so, so seldom.”

He added that instead of a yellow stop-race flag, which was used ineffectually on this occasion, multiple officials with red flags could have worked to send a clearer signal to the riders concerned.

But when asked if technology might be a more efficient method to manage incidents during a race, he replied: “What's to stop somebody hacking into that system in this day and age, and telling so and so, ‘by the way the two behind you are drunk, the only danger has fallen, something else is going well’. That becomes tactical then. Of course you could hack into it. I don’t think you need that for that reason. I think procedure to stop the race should be more than one person holding a yellow flag. Use multiple guys with red flags. The race stops.”