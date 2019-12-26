Festive feast of horse racing kicks off today

Racing fans will be spoilt for choice today with 10 meetings scheduled across the UK & Ireland.

But at short odds, Cyrname, the current favourite to win the King George VI Chase, would prove among the costliest results of them all.

“Cyrname is the highest rated chaser in training but if he wins the King George, we will be the ones doing the chasing. Add to that the likes of Laurina (Leopardstown) Samcro (Limerick) and Fusil Raffles (Kempton) winning this afternoon, and it would set us back seven figures,” spokesman Paddy Power said.

“Those four represent four of the worst results for us in the book, and while there’s bound to be plenty of winning favourites today, we will be praying these in particular aren’t among them,” he added.

The top class action doesn’t end on the 26th, with the Paddy Power Chase and the Welsh National – two of the seasons biggest handicap chases – underway tomorrow (Dec 27th).

Elegant Escape will be a big loser for bookmakers in the latter following his brilliant run in defeat behind De Rasher Counter at Newbury last month.

But the man Paddy Power fears most is racehorse owner and professional punter JP McManus in the Paddy Power Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival tomorrow, having won three of the last four renewals of the race.

“JP is always one to watch in big handicap chases so if he was to own the winner of our race, you can be certain we will record a significant loss – and I’m not just referring to our €200,000 prize fund at stake,” spokesman Paddy Power adds.

FOOTBALL

Fresh from winning the Club World Cup in Qatar, Liverpool look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as they head to play Leicester City this evening, in just one of nine clashes on the jam-packed English Premier League schedule today.

The Foxes welcome the runaway leaders to the King Power Stadium for what could prove a crucial clash. Liverpool are hot favourites to win this one and could prove the banker of the festive period for punters.

RUGBY

Old rivals Munster and Leinster meet again at Thomond Park on Saturday (6pm) and the latter head into it as the favourites to win.

DARTS

Across the water, record-breaking trailblazer Fallon Sherrock has been rocking the darts world in recent weeks in the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship.

And her success has already cost the bookie dearly when she beat Mensur Suljovic, revealing that 88% their match bets were on her to win.

25-year-old Milton Keynes star looks forward to her third-round clash with No 22 seed Chris Dobey tomorrow (Friday).

As her next match approaches, she is already a massive loser for Paddy Power.

Should she reach the final on New Year’s Day it will cost Paddy Power tens of millions.

“I’ll put it to you this way, if she reaches the final, it’s lights out for us,” Paddy Power said.