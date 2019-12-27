Blood drive taking place in Naas today

A blood donation drive is taking place in Naas this today with donors urgently needed over the Christmas period.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion service in Scoil Bhride, Sallins Road, Oldtown, Naas, from 12 noon to 3.30pm this evening, Friday 27 December.

"Did you know that approximately 1000 people in Ireland get blood transfusions every week? Transfusions can happen for a variety of reasons – cancer treatment, surgery, car accidents & child birth complications to name a few. This is why we always need donors to come into clinic to #Giveblood #EveryOneCounts,"said the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in a post on social media.

Meanwhile there will be a blood drive held in Athy tomorrow Saturday 28 December at the Church of Ireland Hall, Jneville Lane, Carlow Road, Athy, from 11.30am to 3pm, and then from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Donors must be 18+and photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence may be required.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie