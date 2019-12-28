Christmas punter wins €8k with €20 bet on Leopardstown race

Punters were left stomping the ground when 16/1 outsider Roaring Bull stole the show in a thrilling Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown yesterday afternoon in the colours of Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.

His success saw Blancharstown native Paul McCann (32) pocket €10,000 in a sweepstake on the big race, while an online customer from Wexford bagged €8,000 for a €20 winning treble struck at the Dublin track.

“I’m a firm believer in backing against favourites, but even with that said, I still couldn’t believe it when Roaring Bull won,” Mr McCann admits.

A host of familiar faces were out in force on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, including Paddy Power Ambassador Shane Lowry, who hit the crossbar when Theatre of War, a racehorse he purchased for him and his mates after he famously won The Open at Royal Portrush, finished second in the Paddy Power “Only 364 Days Till Christmas” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle at massive odds of 20/1.

“We got him in today which was a bonus. He’s not going to be great. To be honest he doesn’t have a hope,” said Lowry before the race.

But given he’s no stranger to pulling an unexpected stroke on big days, the famous Offaly man’s racehorse came agonisingly close to springing a major upset in the first.

More than 300 guests of Paddy Power were wined and dined in the Pavilion where they also received a roasting by well-known impressionist Oliver Callan.

Callan, who found himself face-to-face with many of the victims of his mimicry over the years, was also on the receiving end of a surprise himself when Paddy Power presented him with a cake to mark the occasion of his 39th birthday.

Spokesman Paddy Power added: “Jack Kennedy’s success left punters bulling in the wake of the big race of the day, the Paddy Power Chase. It’s been a rough ride for favourite backers hoping to cash in on the post-Christmas action so far, but the tables could turn faster than Taoiseach Leo Varadkar whipping his top off at the 40-foot with lots more racing on the cards over the coming days.”