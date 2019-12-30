Drive thru food outlet proposed for Maxol N7 redevelopment

The owners of the Maxol filling station on the N7 at Kill have applied for planning permission to redevelop the station and cafe area.

Maxol applied on December 16 last and a decision is due from the Council on February 18.

The applicants propose more than double the gross floor area on the 0.45 hectare site, which lies off the N7 southbound road.

The current shop/food area is 246sqm but it is proposed to increase this to 531 sqm.

The new proposal is for a 100sqm shop, a 9.5sqm off licence and three restaurant/cafe areas, including a drive through.

It is planned to increase the number of car spaces from 19 to 37, which will include four electric vehicle charging points.

There has been a filling station on the site for decades with the earliest application made in 1973 for a canopy filling station.

Numerous developments have been granted permission although a 1998 application for a redevelopment including a new shop was refused by Kildare County Council.

The applicants are proposing that fuel will be available 24/7 at the site with the retail/cafe/restaurant/drive through operating from 6.00-24.00 (Monday to Thursday) and for 24 hours from Friday to Sunday.

Maxol’s consultants estimate that traffic in and out at peak times, morning and evening, will increase by around a third.

It cites Transport Infrastructure Ireland figures stating that the N7 had an average trips (AADT) of 83,898 this year, up 3.2% from 81,290 in 2018 and 82,979 in 2017.

The proportion of heavy goods vehicles in this traffic was 8.3% this year compared to 7.8% in 2018 and 7.2% in 2017.

The public has until January 28 to make submissions.