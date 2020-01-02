Car extensively damaged in collision on St Stephen's Day

This is the car which was extensively damaged in a collision on St Stephen's Day night in Mountmellick.

It's understood a vehicle lost control and crashed into a building at a junction about 2km outside the town centre.

Other vehicles were damaged with the impact of the collision.

The incident happened after 6pm at the junction of the Portarlington Road (R423) and the Emo-Clonaslee Road (R422).

Photos on social media showed an extensively damaged car being towed away from the scene.