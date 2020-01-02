Winter flu season already reaching peak levels, says HSE

The HSE has said the health service — including Naas General Hospital — is currently experiencing peak levels in the winter flu season.

On Monday morning, December 30, there were 23 patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital — over double last year’s total of 11 — according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

And the HSE believes the winter flu season is peaking during the Christmas and New Year period rather than the usual time in January.

One reader claimed some people were leaving Naas Hospital “in frustration after waiting for hours” and some were in chairs in corridors.

The reader, who did not want to be identified, added: “It’s the worst I’ve seen it yet.

“There were 20 people on trollies and chairs in the corridor.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris urged hospitals to ensure there is additional bed capacity for the busy winter period.

The minister told the Dail on December 18 that an extra 25 beds at Peamount Hospital in Newcastle will be available to Naas Hospital as well as St James’ Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin, the minister said the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) agreed to his request to help fund additional beds for three months to the end of March 2020.

He added: “This initiative will support the commitment by the HSE and my Department to alleviate winter pressures in our hospital system.”

Naas Hospital imposed visiting restrictions in Curragh Ward and the Emergency Department at the hospital on Monday, December 23.

Members of the public were requested not to visit these areas in the hospital, unless it was absolutely necessary.

A HSE spokesperson added: “The hospital is currently caring for an increasing number of patients with influenza and flu like illness and have taken a decision to close one medical ward due to influenza.

“This is necessary to protect vulnerable hospital patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

Alice Kinsella, general manager, said: “Our priority must be protecting our patients of whom are very ill and for whom the flu would be very serious.”