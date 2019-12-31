Nearly 70 drivers tested for alcohol and drugs at Kildare Garda checkpoint

Naas Roads Policing Unit tested 69 drivers at a checkpoint in Monasterevin before and after midnight last night.

Officers said one driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

In addition, two cars were seized for no tax and no NCT.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

M7 drug driver

It also emerged that following several calls of Dangerous Driving to Gardaí, a vehicle was stopped and driver failed for Cocaine and Alcohol on the M7 yesterday evening.

The vehicle was intercepted on the motorway by officers after 5pm.

Laois/Offaly Gardaí shared the image of the reading from the drug testing machine.

Gardaí said the driver was currently disqualified from driving for six years.

The driver was charged with a number of offences and will be attending court.

Meanwhile the Offaly Roads Policing Unit said they stopped a car at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint.

A driver failed a road side drug test and registered positive for cannabis.

The motorist had no insurance or driving licence either.

The driver was charged and will appear before the courts in coming days.