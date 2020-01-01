2019 news review: Some of Ireland’s priciest properties are in Co Kildare

The property market in County Kildare is in a very healthy state with several luxurious homes priced well above €1m.

We’ve profiled a number to give you a sample of what’s currently for sale — if you have the bank balance to match them!

The seven-bedroom Osberstown House near Sallins — a magnificent country house dating back to the 18th century — is owned by celebrity couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, is up for sale for a reported €2m price tag.

The property was tastefully restored by Bill and Jackie, is set on 17 acres and includes a ballroom, bar, wine cellar, gym and walled garden.

The three storey over basement period house was built in 1795.

It spans approximately 12,000 sq ft with many attractive and original features.

Antique salvaged building materials and decorative pieces were sourced both in Ireland and overseas.

Meanwhile, Oldcourt House, on sale for €1,750,000 is a Georgian house in tranquil Kildare countryside next to Donadea Forest Park.

The six-bedroom house has been newly modernised in recent years. Oldcourt House, a 522sq m (5,618sq ft) protected structure on 13.48 acres, is a bright comfortable modern home.

The house sits in the middle of 7.4 acres and there’s an entrance into the forest park from its six-acre field across the road.

Built in 1800, Oldcourt was originally part of the Aylmer family’s Donadea Castle estate.

Crotanstown House, on the market for €1.85m is a substantial 19th century property, with accommodation in all extending to about 8,664 square feet.

One of the Curragh’s famous racing lodges, Crotanstown is a double-fronted, two storey Victorian house. It enjoys magnificent views over the Curragh Plains.