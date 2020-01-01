2019 news review: Story of sheep rolling over cattle grids appears on RTÉ Today show

A story about sheep rolling over cattle grids to get into an estate in the Curragh made a TV appearance in 2019.

At a Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting in October, Cllr Anne Connolly claimed sheep roll over a cattle grid getting into an estate in the Curragh, damaging gardens.

The story was published in the Leader on October 22, and subsequently shown on the Today show with Maura and Daithi show on Friday, November 1, during Billy Keane’s round-up of stories in the regional papers.

Cllr Connolly had called on the council to position a sheep grid at the entrance to Orchard Park. Cllr Connolly said there are 100 houses in Orchard Park that fall between the Department of Defence and the council.

She said the residents have already been in contact with the Department of Defence.

Cllr Connolly said there is a cattle grid on the main road, that sheep are rolling over and getting into Orchard Park, destroying gardens.

In a report, Kildare County Council said there is no funding in the 2019 budget for additional sheep grids.

Cllr Connolly said she accepts there’s no funding this year but asked for it to be kept on the agenda because it is a serious issue in the estate.

Senior Executive Engineer Brenda Cuddy said sheep grids are funded through Local Property Tax monies, and that it is up to councillors where the LPT goes.