Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 2

The death has occurred of Shane Griffin, Kilmeague, Kildare

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Alan Kavanagh, Bloomfield, Annacotty, Limerick / Kildare

Formerly of Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Son of the late Des. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (nee Murray), sons Scott and Jamie, daughter Amy, his mam Ann, brothers Gerry, Des and Brian, sisters Margaret, Frances, Gillian and Ann Marie, mother in law Winifred, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues, and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his mother's residence (W91 K7X8) from one o'clock on Thursday (Jan 2nd) with rosary at 8 o'clock.

Removal takes place on Friday morning (Jan 3rd) at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Keeffe

Celbridge, Kildare

O’Keeffe (Celbridge Co. Kildare) December 31st. 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of the late Marie and dear father of Desmond, Maria, Derek and Laura and devoted grandfather of Lauren, Adam, Kian and Conall. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Eric and Ian, daughter-in-law Annmarie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening. Removal from his home to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) DELMERE

Old Connell, Newbridge, Kildare

DELMERE Patricia (Trish), (Old Connell, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 28th December 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers Peter, Paul and his wife Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Patricia Rest in Peace

Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday evening (January 3rd) at 5.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (January 4th) at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Coneth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Newbridge Share Food. Donations box in the church.