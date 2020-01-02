HSE appoints Clinical Lead for abortion services

Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, has confirmed the appointment of Dr Aoife Mullally as the HSE Clinical Lead for Termination of Pregnancy services.

In her new role, Dr Mullally will provide clinical leadership for the ongoing implementation of evidence based, quality-assured, accessible services for people who require termination of pregnancy.

Dr Mullally is described as a leading figure in obstetrics and gynaecology; she has previously worked as Lead Consultant for the Labour Ward in the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, and has been a leading advocate for

improvement in maternity services and woman-centered healthcare.

Welcoming the appointment, the Minister said “I wish Dr Mullally all the best in her role as Clinical Lead of Termination of Pregnancy Services and look forward to working with her as part of the HSE team.

“When we introduced termination of pregnancy services last year, we acknowledged this was a service that would take time to embed and evolve. Dr Mullaly’s appointment is a significant step in this regard.

“As I have said previously, it is a priority for Government that termination of pregnancy services are provided as a normal part of the Irish health care system, in an accessible and safe environment, and in line with the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.”

“When we started this service, we had fewer than 170 GPs but this has doubled to over 340. All our maternity hospitals are providing termination of pregnancy care. Ten are providing the full range of services.

“Throughout 2020, we want to expand the service further and I will work with Dr Mullally, the HSE and the HSE Board to ensure we continue to evolve this vital service in our health service.”