Louise Higgins of Aspire Design looks back at the highlights of 2019



At the end of every year I love to reflect on my professional highlights from that year and set myself some goals for the following year.

This year was a whirlwind of adventure for me in the world of Interior Design. I was blessed to win many awards in 2019 and work with some fantastic clients to create some amazing homes. There are so many great highlights from this year that it is hard to condense it into one column but here are my favourites.



Winner of Best of Houzz Design and Service Award 2019

2019 started off on a high as I was delighted to win two “Best of Houzz” Awards for both Design and Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. Massive thanks to all my lovely clients who took the time to write such kind testimonials for me on my profile on the Houzz website. We were chosen by more than 40m monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.1m active home building, renovating and design industry professionals.



Vice President of the Interiors Association

I was elected Vice President of the Interiors Association for 2019. This was a great honour as I have been a member of the Interiors Association for over 12 years and have worked on the committee for the last 3 years. As Vice President my role was to promote the Interiors Association and help raise the profile of the Interior Design industry in Ireland. I loved working in this role helping to build membership and promote the high calibre of Interior Design professionals that we have in Ireland.

Winner of Irish Enterprise Awards 2019

We were also delighted to win an Irish Enterprise Award for Best Interior Design Consultant – County Kildare. The Irish Enterprise Awards 2019 recognises the outstanding achievements of companies and business enterprises based in the Republic of Ireland. Boasting a network of industrious business professionals and organisations committed to achieving business excellence, the Republic of Ireland is home to a variety of ventures worthy of praise.

Interiors Columnist with the Kildare Post

(Above: award winning master bedroom by Aspire Design in this week's Kildare Post )

As an interior designer I am a very creative person and as a result I have lots of creative avenues that I love to pursue. The Kildare Post have given me a fantastic opportunity to share my passion for Interior Design with you, but also to explore my love of writing. I’m looking forward to writing many more columns for 2020 and I would love to hear any of your suggestions so please do get in touch.

Winner of Home & Garden Awards 2019

Aspire Design also won the 'Build Home and Garden Award 2019' for Best Luxury Home Project (Ireland): Open Plan Living Space Penthouse. This was my winning showhouse design that I had designed for TV3’s Show House Showdown and I was delighted to have it receive further recognition.

Interiors Contributor for Anthology Magazine

As mentioned, I love to write and am very blessed to write consistently for national lifestyle magazine ‘Anthology’. I have written many Interior features on ‘Paint Finishes’, ‘Creating a Well-Dressed Bed’, ‘Refresh your Home for Spring’, ‘A Kitchen that Works’ ‘Winter Warmers for your Home’ and many more. I was also delighted to have some of my Kildare residential projects featured in ‘Irelands Homes Interiors and Living Magazine’ and in ‘Irish Interiors’.

Influencer Award

In November 2019, I was awarded an influencer award from Houzz. The “influencer” badge is only given to the professionals whose advice and knowledgeable posts are the most appreciated by the Houzz community. This was a fantastic way to finish off another amazing year.

As you can see, I have had a remarkable year and I am extremely grateful for every opportunity that has come my way. Thanks again for taking the time to read my column. Wishing you all a peaceful, healthy and prosperous New Year. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2020 then please drop me a line.



Thanks, Louise — winner of TV3's Showhouse Showdown