Homeless Kildare mother and child may be forced to sleep in car

A Newbridge woman who says she is struggling to find emergency accommodation and faces spending the night in her car, has issued an urgent appeal to Kildare County Council to provide her family with a home in 2020.

Speaking to Kildare Now, Martha Ibe explained that she had previously lived in a house in Newbridge but experienced a number of issues. At present, she and her six-year-old daughter have spent several nights in emergency accommodation in a hotel over the past week.

However, they now face sleeping in a cold car at night as they struggle to find secured emergency accommodation every night.

“I’m on the road since last year, I’ve slept in graveyards before in the last year. Earlier this week myself and my daughter have had to go for emergency accommodation in a hotel. I’ve been ringing the council all the time every single day to find us emergency accommodation.

“My daughter starts school in January and we’ve nowhere to go, this can’t continue. We need help, we need a home and sleeping in a car in 2020 is not where we want to be,” said Ms Ibe.

With temperatures dropping, enduring the cold nights is becoming increasingly tough, particularly as Ms Ibe says that she also has breathing issues. Ms Ibe claims that she has filled out or provided all of the required paperwork and is on Kildare County Council’s housing list.

When contacted by Kildare Now, Kildare County Council’s housing department replied that it was not in a position to comment on individual cases.

“At this stage, I don’t want emergency accommodation every night, we just want our own home,” Ms Ibe said.