Four year old Noelle looking for a forever home

Noelle came into the care of the KWWSPCA just before Christmas from Kildare Dog Pound.

She went into foster care for the Christmas holidays but is now at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan, waiting for her forever home. She is a small Jack Russell terrier and is about four years old.



"Noelle gets on well with other dogs, is house trained. She can be a bit nervous around children and so we would not recommend her to a home with young children. She is a great explorer, so she would need to go to a home with a very secure garden as she is likely to go wandering off on adventures if she got the chance!" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.



For more information about Noelle, please call 087 127 9835 or email kwwspca@gmail.com.

The KWWSPCA asks for an adoption fee of €150 when they rehome a dog but the dog will have been fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered before going to its new home.



The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) that investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals of all sorts; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.



KWWSPCA HELPLINE - 087 127 9835

KWWSPCA Community Cat Care Group - 087 251 7381

Email: - kwwspca@ gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie