Kilcullen four bed house in need of renovation up for auction

A four bedroom detached property in Kilcullen is up for sale by public auction on January 30 at 12 via an online auction with a guide price of €220,000.

The large, detached four bedroom house set on a generous site extending to circa 1.43acres (0.58 hectares) at Glebeside, Carnalway, Kilcullen.

The property will appeal to investors, while needing some remedial and renovation work prior to occupation, especially in the kitchen, it boasts of spacious living accommodation and includes a detached granny flat.