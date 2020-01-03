Kildare! Are you struggling post the festive season? these #backtowork tweets are absolutely gas
Irish people's #backtowork tweets are absolutely gas
Most people have returned to work over the last two days after a far too short Christmas break and #backtowork became the top trending topic on Twitter.
The digital gathering has resulted in some truly brilliant tweets and memes. It's fair to say we all feel the same about being back to work. Here are some of the highlights:
"Welcome back, did you enjoy Christmas? It flew by didn't it?"#backtowork pic.twitter.com/0rYeGp5zVr— Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2020
Sorry I'm late for my first day back at work.— (@pearlylondon) January 2, 2020
I got up on time, had a shower and then accidentally sat down on my bed and stared into space for 30 minutes. #backtowork
Me trying to figure out what I actually do at work after two weeks off #backtowork pic.twitter.com/PcRKR77ihH— Amelia Salter (@Amelia_Salter) January 2, 2020
Ah the difference between me leaving work on Christmas Eve and going back today on 2nd January#BackToWork pic.twitter.com/hwv5uho4pO— Russty Russ (@russty_russ) January 2, 2020
Happy back to work day #backtowork #newyear pic.twitter.com/LBVUHvO6sw— Rebecca Keegan (@Rebecca_Keegan) January 2, 2020
POPULAR CONVERSATIONS TODAY— innocent drinks (@innocent) January 2, 2020
"Have you forgotten your password?" "Yes."
"Have you forgotten how to your job?" "Yes."
"Have you forgotten everyone's name?"
"Who are you again?"#BackToWork
Forgot my password #backtowork pic.twitter.com/3HzHHYJJmd— Karen (@karenwales66) January 2, 2020
I'm tired, my brain's not engaging, it's freezing, and my leg's twitchy.— Melpaca (@MellishMel) January 2, 2020
But worst of all - no hot water for a brew!
Please end this misery.#BackToWork #Hell #Dying pic.twitter.com/kAMGkPlWaX
Using only a GIF, describe how it feels returning to work today..#backtowork pic.twitter.com/e2CQA2ZdLg— Club Legends (@ClubLegendsUK) January 2, 2020
We hope you all had a relaxing break over Christmas! Who else is feeling a bit like this today? #backtowork pic.twitter.com/TbxYRTBfIi— Wooden Spoon (@charityspoon) January 2, 2020
Me going to work today... that's the mood! #backtowork #MondayMood #thursdaymorning #ThursdayMotivation #BringOnTomorrow #2020SoFar #partytime #nightclub #nightout #girlsjustwannahavefun #londoner #london #londres #londra pic.twitter.com/pBHRMifNR2— Bar Rumba (@Bar_Rumba) January 2, 2020
Opening my work MacBook to see the number of emails waiting for me as I head #BackToWork after two weeks off... pic.twitter.com/eDTvLnMq9a— Tom [PositiveLad] ️ (@PositiveLad) January 2, 2020
