Plans for massive compound to carry out expansion at Intel in Leixlip

Planning permission is being sought for a temporary contractor’s compound and car park for a period of five years near Intel in Leixlip.

Maynooth-based building contractors Exyte Northern Europe Ltd said the facility is associated with the multi-billion euro development of the Intel manufacturing facility.

The proposed development is on a site of 14.95 hectares, bounded by the R449 to the east and the Maynooth to Leixlip railwayline/royal canal to the North at Collinstown.

The surface car park will accommodate 300 vehicles for the contractors.

Being proposed are 14 compounds ranging in area from 1,500 sq.m to 10,500 sq.m.

Each compound will accommodate a maximum of approximately 6-8 cabins.

Site accommodation will include an office canteen and welfare facilities, a security cabin, a toilet block, bus shelter and a maintenance shed.

Also planned is a electrical substation/switchroom and a logistics and maintenance yard.

A transport vehicle (truck) holding compound is planned for approximately 30 units.

An internal road network, site lighting, landscaping, mobile cranes and security fencing are also in the designs.