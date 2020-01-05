2019 news review: Kildare’s ‘Jumping’ Johnny Peters still drawing a full house!

November has been a mixed month for Newbridge singer Johnny Peters with the release of his fourth album, named after the Cilla Black classic, You’re My World in McDonnell’s pub in his hometown early in November.

Music is one passion and Moorefield GAA is another. Despite being reared a Sarsfields’ supporter, Peter and his siblings defected to the Moores and no doubt, their recent loss to the Sash in the county senior football final stung.

With 22 tracks, his recent CD release is equivalent to a double album, with a mix of big ballads and pop classics including One Moment in Time and Rhinestone Cowboy to timeless Irish songs Boolavogue, Grace, Galway Bay and lots more.

Despite being over 40 years in the music industry, Johnny still draws huge attendances with a dedicated following from Ballyfermot, Ballymun and Tallaght still willing to make the trip east to see him perform.

These are fans from the 70s, when Johnny was one of the most sought-after male vocalists on the Dublin cabaret scene.

He recalls fondly playing to packed audiences in Bridget Burke’s, The Embankment and Molloy’s of Tallaght.

Voted Vocalist of the Year six times in Ireland, he now tours with his own two-piece band, spearheaded by Derek McNamara, the highly acclaimed trumpet and keyboard player.

They also tour with a six-piece band, performing The Joe Dolan Classic Hits Show, with the music of the Mullingar maestro still a huge favourite with Irish audiences.

“We deliver two hours and ten minutes of non-stop energetic and nostalgic classic Joe songs — and the audiences just love it,” said the singer.

Johnny and pal Paddy Jones formed a rock band in 1971 called Pharaoh, and enjoyed four great years together. In ‘76, Johnny started winning lucrative talent competitions and duly secured a recording and management deal with Release Records.

“My then manager Joe McCadden secured bookings in all of the big cabaret venues in Dublin but I had to deliver. The Dublin audience was critical but very fair; after one year they warmed to me, “the little culchie” as they called me then! Release Records then insisted on me going on the road nationwide with a band.

“It didn’t work out as it coincided with the dawning of the disco era — and alas, hundreds of bands went off the road in 1980, including mine”.

Blessing in disguise

‘Jumping Johnny’ as he became affectionately known, was devastated but, as it turned out, it was a blessing in disguise.

The late Jimmy Magee was a director of Release Records and he invited Johnny to join his Jimmy Magee All-Stars, a group of former inter-county footballers and entertainers who regularly participated in a game of Gaelic football, followed by a concert/cabaret show, all in aid of local charities across the country.

For 37 years, the All-Stars raised over €1,000,000 for various charities, and travelled to every county in Ireland, as well as to the UK, Switzerland and the USA. “The unique bond cemented by Jimmy will always be there and we miss him so much still,” said Johnny.

A chance meeting after a Jimmy Magee All Stars game in Kells saw Johnny and a former acquaintance in the construction sector get together and launch a new company, Scafhire, in 1980. That proved another success in Johnny’s life, with the business becoming the leading scaffolding contract company in Dublin and employing approximately 50 people.

“Scafhire secured financial stability for me and my family. I had 35 great years at the helm until I retired in 2016.”

Nowadays, he tours with his own two-piece band, spearheaded by Derek MacNamara, the highly acclaimed trumpet and keyboard player.

“I honestly enjoy every gig, big and small, whether it be a private party for 50 or a thousand seater concert. My all time music hero is Brendan Boyer.

“In 1992, I was a guest on the Rose of Tralee final in Las Vegas. The venue was the Gold Coast Hotel and the backing band was Brendan Bowyer and the Big 8. I thought I was in heaven.

“Another great memory was in 1998. Our beloved Kildare got to the All Ireland final and nearly won. Four months later, the team went on a well deserved holiday to South Africa and they invited my wife, Mary, and I to travel with them”. Another memorable gig was at Tamworth, Australia for one of the biggest festivals Down Under.

Johnny Peters is clearly enjoying his retirement from the building trade, but loving the reignition of his musical career. Life, he claims, has been good to him, and he is deeply religious.

You’re My World is available for sale at Supervalu, Newbridge and Centra, Naas, as well as PayPal online.