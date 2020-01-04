Patchy frost or mist this morning, to clear later

Today, January 4, Met Eireann predict patchy frost or mist in some southern rural areas in Leinster.

These will clear this morning and the day will be cool, mostly dry and rather cloudy.

Some bright or sunny breaks will occur in southern areas this morning but overall there will be a lot of cloud with some well scattered patchy drizzle mostly in central and northern parts. Highest temperatures of about 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight

Rather cloudy tonight with some patchy drizzle in places but good dry periods also. Moderate south to southwest breezes and overnight lows of 5 or 6 degrees Celsius but down to about 3 degrees where cloud breaks.

Tomorrow, it will be mainly cloudy and breezy, with a little patchy rain or drizzle at times but good dry periods also with some brighter spells coming through especially in central and southern areas. Fresh and gusty south to southwest breezes and afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.



Summary for the week ahead: the coming week will be much more unsettled than recently, as a very mobile Atlantic regime takes a firm hold, bringing spells of wet and very windy weather.

Sunday night: Windy on Sunday night, especially in parts of the west and north where south to southwest winds are likely to increase to gale force in exposed places overnight. Thickening cloud will bring a spell of heavy rain to western counties overnight. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Monday: Wet and windy on Monday morning with heavy rain and strong to gale force southerly winds for a time, but cooler, brighter conditions will develop for the afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius and winds becoming fresh westerly.

Cooler early Monday night, but turning milder overnight in freshening south to southwest winds and rain developing.

Tuesday: Windy with spells of rain, persistent and heavy at times in parts of the west and north, there will be drier periods in the east and south. Mild despite the strong to gale force southerly winds with afternoon highs of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Turning cooler and drier Tuesday night as moderate to fresh westerly winds set in bringing clear periods and scattered showers with lows of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius and a slight frost in places.

Wednesday: Dry and bright in many areas for much of daylight Wednesday with highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, but rain with strengthening southeast winds will spread northwards later in the day and on Wednesday night. Windy with widespread rain overnight.

Thursday: Wet and blustery conditions early Thursday, will give way to colder, showery conditions and possibly very strong northwesterly winds during the afternoon. Frosty on Thursday night as winds moderate.

Friday and Saturday: latest indications suggest Friday and early Saturday may be cool, mostly dry and bright but strengthening southerly winds will bring rain in from the Atlantic later Saturday and Saturday night