LATEST: Funeral for the late Marian Finucane to be held in Kildare

The funeral arrangments have been released for the late broadcaster and journalist, Marian Finucane.



RTÉ's popular presenter, Marian Finucane (Clarke) late of Punchestown, Co Kildare will be laid to rest on Tuesday next, January 7.

Miss Finucane's sudden passing on Thursday last has shocked the Irish public and media.

Since then, Miss Finucane's skills as a journalist, interviewer and broadcaster have been praised by all who worked with her.

She is survived by her husband, John and son, Jack and her late daughter, Sinéad. She will be dearly missed by her loving family, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Funeral arriving to St Brigid’s Church, Kill, on Tuesday 7 for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by private burial.

No flowers, by request. May she rest in peace, amen.

"Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann."