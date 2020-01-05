Motorist caught and charged with dangerous driving in Naas area on New Year's Day
Disqualified driver speeding at 100kmh in a 50kmh zone
On New Year’s Day, Wednesday last, Naas Roads Policing Unit encountered a vehicle in the Naas area, in which the driver was driving in excess of 100kmh in a 50kmh zone.
The driver broke numerous red lights in Naas in an attempt to evade detection.
Kildare Garda Division stated the motorist was already disqualified from driving, and was duly arrested for dangerous driving and charged with numerous counts of dangerous driving.
The driver was brought straight to Court and remanded in custody in prison thereafter.
