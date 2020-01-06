Naas ring road wooden bollards may be axed

The timber bollards which line the routes of the ring roads around Naas are likely to be removed, following a call fromm a local politician.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore has criticised the use of “timber ornamental bollards” deployed at the roadside along the ring roads in Naas.

At a recent Naas Municipal District meeting he asked the council to “reconsider the need for the ongoing and costly replacement of hundreds of ineffective rotten, displaced and damaged bollards” that are positioned “around the ring roads.”

He said: “They disappear week in, week out and some of them are rotten.”

Cllr Moore also said that the bollards are ineffective against illegal parking on the ring roads.

He added this is because they can be removed and “they don’t add to road safety.”

The bollards were criticised as a waste of taxpayers’ money by Cllr Fintan Brett, who said there should be a bye law in place to prevent parking on the side of the ring roads because “it is very dangerous.”

District engineer David Reel said the council can cease replacing the bollards as they become redundant but they line some 10 kilometres of road and it will take some time.

He added however that there will be large gaps between the wooden structures as this takes place.