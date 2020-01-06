Niamh Dunne’s work on homelessness praised by Kildare County Council

A Kildare County Council staff member was congratulated by the council for her presentation on homelessness at an event in 2019.

Niamh Dunne was commended for being runner up in the Young Ireland Programme Young Thinker of the Year in 2019.

Niamh, who has worked with the council for two years, and is currently works with tenants in council housing areas, was nominated by the council to take part in the event.

Mayor Suzanne Doyle, said that Niamh’s contribution had been very valuable. “It is easy to identify problems but not very easy to solve them,” she said.

Niamh, who is one of nine people who work in her section under the direction of Ollie Brady, said that she had been nominated been senior official, Annette Aspell.

Niamh is daughter of well-known Clane community activist, Mary Dunne, who chairs the town’s St Patrick’s Festival commitee, among other things.

She came to the Council in December 2017 after having served as a senior manager with the Dublin Simon Community, working in the city for five years but also in Kildare.

Niamh has since worked with the homeless and on housing issues.

She was one of 33 other delegates to make presenations at the Young Ireland event.

Her paper was on the impact on people of living in emergency accommodation in Ireland.

“I was delighted to be nominated and get a runner up prize,” she said. “It is difficult finding emergency accommodation.”

Niamh said that the chief thing was not to forget the impact on children of living in emergency accommodations.