Kildare property watch: Stylishly-decorated family home in Johnstownbridge

Coonan Property are the selling agenst for No 10 Dunfierth Park, an exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home just minutes from the M4 motorway.

This truly gorgeous property is a testament to the owner’s exquisite taste and attention to detail. The finish is of such a high standard that it has even featured in interior decorating magazines.

The interior living accommodation is spacious and well-proportioned comprising of a living room with bay window, kitchen/dining room, ground floor wc, two double bedrooms including master ensuite, and a single bedroom, which is currently laid out as a home office, plus a main bathroom.

The house sits on a large site with parking for two to three cars on a tarmacadam driveway overlooking a well maintained green area.

To the rear is a beautifully landscaped garden, with patio that faces west, perfect for afternoon/evening sunshine.

Dunfierth is located just a short stroll from Johnstownbridge village, primary school and the Johnstown House Hotel and leisure centre. The M4 motorway is just two minutes by car and Enfield with its numerous shops, amenities and trains station is just 2.5km’s away.

This is more than just another three-bed semi, and viewings are a must to be fully appreciated by prospective buyer. The guide price is €265,000.

To make an appointment to view, please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.

The outside of the Dunfierth Park home