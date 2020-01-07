Man stole petrol due to boredom, Kildare court hears

A 25-year-old man with 201 previous convictions has been jailed for 22 months at Naas District Court for stealing petrol from two Kildare filling stations after the court heard he was “bored.”

Lee Swift, of 2 Kilcarrig Avenue, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to stealing €76.73 petrol from the Maxol filling station on the N7 at Kill on November 6, 2018; and to stealing €86.13 petrol from the Circle K on the N7 three days later.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that, of the 201 previous convictions, 39 were for driving without insurance, 36 for driving without a driving licence, two for hit and run from road traffic incidents and six for dangerous driving. The longest driving disqualification period was 15 years. The defendant was disqualified at the time of the November 2018 offences.

Sarah Connolly, BL, legally representing Mr Swift, said her client had been remanded in custody since December 19 on these charges. “There is little I can say by way of mitigation on these charges. He did these out of sheer boredom,” she said.

Mr Swift did not have a drug or alcohol problem and other members of his family were doing well for themselves. There was no explanation for him going down the wrong path.

Mr Swift told Judge Desmond Zaidan that he had been driving around because of a threat on his life. “I was cut up,” he said.

The judge gave him two 11 months consecutive jail sentences, backdated to December 19, and disqualified him from driving for 10 years on each of the two charges, the ban to run concurrently.